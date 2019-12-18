Share:

LAHORE - A two-year-old girl died after falling into a bucket of boiling water at a house in Shahdara Town, rescue workers said on Tuesday. Hiram Fatima was playing at the house when she suddenly fell into a bucket of boiling water. The baby girl received serious burns and was rushed to hospital where she expired later. Separately, a 35-year-old man died in a road accident a busy road in Iqbal Town. The body, not identified yet, was shifted to the morgue. An eyewitness said the deceased was trying to cross the road when a speedy vehicle hit him from the rear side. He died on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.