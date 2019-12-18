Share:

GENEVA - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law, which would create “a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises”.

Imran, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: “We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries.”

“Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees,” he added, urging the world to “step in now”.

Imran forewarned the world about the possible consequences which might inflict the neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan once the refugee crises started unfolding itself in the wake of illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and in the state of Assam.

Imran said Pakistan had been through the biggest refugee crisis in the history of mankind.

Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghan refugees in the last 40 years and still it had a total of about 3 million refugees on its soil, he said, adding such a generosity was mainly inspired from the life lessons of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

World asked to take notice of imminent refugee crisis in IOK, Assam

He said rich countries could not imagine the impacts of such crises, though the European countries for the first time had started realizing it in the shape of migrants’ influx. “I see problems of European countries with refugees and right wing politics and they cash in on the refugee issues,” he added.

He said he wanted to make the point that prevention was better than cure as the international community should try to save the people from becoming refugees.

Drawing immediate attention of the world community, he said he especially wanted to point out that they should be aware of the impending refugees’ crisis, which was about to take place in India. “The world must act now and put pressure on the Indian government to prevent it from the illegal activities, otherwise there should be the biggest crisis,” he cautioned.

After August 5, the Indian forces had laid siege to the Occupied Kashmir, with 8 million people shut in their homes, all the political leaders behind bars and the communication means cut off, he added. Imran said systematic efforts were being made to change the demography of IOJK.

“On August 5, India laid siege of the people of Kashmir. 8 million people are literally shut inside – their rights have been taken - people imprisoned, communication cut off. The important thing is that it is meant to change to demography of Kashmir from Muslim majority to minority – we are likely to have another refugee crisis - a crisis that would draw other crises,” he added.

“We have to face another crisis. In the UN General Assembly, during my address, I have tried to appeal to the international community to take notice,” he added.

The people had been under siege, with about 900,000 Indian troops stationed there and when the curfew lifted, it would unfold the biggest crisis, he observed. “Whenever curfew is lifted, there are 900,000 Indian troops. They will try to change the demography by settling in Hindu population in Kashmir. We know from our past experience that prevention is better than cure. If the world puts pressure on India, we can prevent it, but once the crisis starts, we all know, it is complicated and difficult,” he added.

The world must take notice of what was happening there, he said, alluding to dangers of one of the biggest impending refugee crises about to take place in India. “I will appeal to the world community that it is the time to act,” he reiterated.

Referring to the Indian government’s passage of the most controversial citizenship act in the state of Assam, requiring every citizen to prove his or her citizenship, Imran said in Myanmar Muslims’ ethnic cleansing started once they were also asked to prove their citizenship.

He said some two million people in Assam were in the peril due to the controversial legislation, and expressed his serious concerns over the statement of an Indian minister who touted that the same act would be implemented in the whole of India by 2024.

He requesting the UN secretary general said they should understand the implications of such an act for the Muslims minority as 200 million Muslims were living in India. “Anyone, who failed to prove the citizenship, would be deregistered. If they did not get citizenship, where would they go,” he questioned.

He said once the crisis happened it would be more difficult to control and Pakistan would have to suffer which had already been hosting about three million refugees. “While all other religions can seek citizenship on basis of persecution – if 2-3% of Muslims cannot prove their citizenship, it will be a challenge – riots have already started in India – I ask the international community to look into it. If a crisis breaks, it is much more difficult to resolve it. As a country hosting 3 million refugees, a country struggling for provision of services to its citizens, we know the consequences. It is time for the world to take notice – What is happening next door can have an impact on the world community, it is unprecedented,” he stressed.