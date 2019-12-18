Share:

Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab on night between Tuesday and Wednesday, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralysing routine life.

The Motorway sections from Kala Shah Kaku to Khanqah Dogran (M2) and Lahore to Samundri (M3) have been shut down as visibility was down to zero metres due to dense fog.

Dense fog has also disrupted flow of traffic at the National Highway in Nankana Sahib, Sharaqpur, Sangla Hill, Safdarabad, Sukheke, Mandi Sadiq Gunj, Pasrror, Pakpattan, Arifwala and adjoining areas as visibility was very low.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.