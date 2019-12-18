Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and co accused on Tuesday appeared before an accountability court, in assets beyond known sources of income case. At the outset of the hearing, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case presented his report in the court. According to the report, the process to declare absconding accused in the case as proclaimed offenders has begun and in this regard, their names have been advertised in various news papers. The hearing of the case was later adjourned till January 15. Speaking to the news men after appearing before the court, Agha Siraj Durrani said, the country’s political situation changes every hour. Replying to a query, the Pakistan People’s Party leader said that he is not sure about the federal government, but the Sindh government will definitely complete its tenure. It is worth mentioning here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) last week had granted bail to Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused named in assets beyond means reference case.