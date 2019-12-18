Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar called on Nadra Director General of Operations Tahir Maqsood Khan at Nadra Headquarters in Islamabad. Important decisions were taken during the meeting for redressal of grievances of the overseas Pakistanis. It was decided that Nadra will resolve all pending cases within 30 days while special counter shall be established at 1-Club Road. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office, GOR-I, Lahore, which will facilitate Pakistani expatriates in issuance of national identity cars.

Similarly, Nadra will establish special counters in major cities of the province, i.e., Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Rahimyar Khan. Likewise, Nadra will give people access to its Complaint Management Cell in order to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson said the commission is trying to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and working in close coordination with all provincial departments.