Share:

SIALKOT - Special surveillance teams of Gepco and SNGPL carried out a vigorous campaign and caught red handed six consumers pilfering electricity and 60 gas consumers using compressors in various localities of the district. The Gepco teams inspected electricity connections in different areas and found six consumers pilfering power from main cables and tampering with electricity meters in various parts of Sialkot city. On the report of Gepco officials, police have sent accused Waheed, Ahmed Yahiya, Waqas Ali, Riaz and Muhammad Din behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them. On the other hand, SNGPL surveillance teams detected 60 compressors with gas connections during a crackdown in Bharath-Bhoth locality, in outskirts of Sialkot Cantt here. The senior SNGPL officials said that consumers using the compressors to increase gas pressures at their houses. Officials added that all 60 gas connections have been disconnected for next three months with heavy fines.

Two youth shot dead over monetary dispute

SIALKOT -Two youth - Yasir Arfat and Imran Yousaf - were shot dead over a monetary dispute here in village Burj Cheema-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil on Tuesday. According to police, a youth identified as Yasir Arafat had lent some money to Amir Suhail. Both had quarrelled over the issue upon which Amir called in his two armed cousins - Imran Yousaf and Aurangzaib alias Zohaib there. Both the accused opened fire, killing Yasir Arafat and Imran Yousaf on the spot. The Bambaanwala Police have registered a case with no arrest. Police shifted the dead bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

3 SHOs suspended over negligence, bribery

RAHIM YAR KHAN - District Police officer Muntazir Mehdi has suspended three Station House Officers on the allegations of professional negligence and bribery. According to the DPO, there were a host of complaints against the SHOs from the public circles. Taking swift action, the DPO suspended RY Khan Saddr Police SHO Muhammad Ramzan Jani; Khanpur City Police SHO Shabbir Ahmed Jhorar and SHO Liaqatpur Police Muhammad Aslam Lashari. The police officer has also ordered a departmental inquiry o against the corrupt officials.