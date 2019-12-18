Share:

LAHORE (PR): Gilead Sciences has announced the recipients of its 2019 Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant program, a regional grant initiative that supports community-led programs for people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region. This was the first time non-governmental or advocacy organizations in Pakistan were invited to submit their applications for funding. Of the 15 submissions received from Pakistan, Youth Advocacy Council, Pakistan is one of the three recipients selected to receive the grant. Through this year’s program, Gilead is awarding a total of US$1.4 million to close to 40 projects across Asia Pacific. Of this over US$80,000 has been distributed across the three Pakistani recipients. Youth Advocacy Council (YAC), Pakistan has received the grant to further their efforts in HIV/AIDs prevention and increasing access to healthcare for the transgender community in Pakistan through consultative services, peer support programs along with sensitization, prevention, and education workshops with relevant stakeholders.