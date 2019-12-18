Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said yesterday that the government is committed to fast track implementation of all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

Addressing a ceremony here, she said that CPEC is the flag ship project which will change fate of the entire region and usher a new era of prosperity. The Special Assistant also expressed government’s resolve to facilitate the investors in CPEC’s projects.

She said that the PM had recently visited Gwadar and announced mega projects worth billion of rupees. She said that the government is spending Rs 70 billion on the construction of Makran Coastal transmission line and the PM had also inaugurated Gwadar Airport worth Rs 23 billion.

She mentioned that China has awarded 20,000 scholarships to Pakistani students. She said that the people of both countries had rejected the negative propaganda against CPEC and this project will play in vital role in prosperity of the Pakistan.

Later, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extremist mindset has engulfed the entire India. In a series of tweets here, she, however, warned that the Modi’s extremist mindset poses a grave threat to regional peace. The Special Assistant said Indian controversial Citizenship Act has trampled the rights of minorities especially the Muslims.

Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted the use of barbaric violence against the students protesting against the bigoted and discriminatory citizenship act.

The horrendous violence is humiliation of humanity and a slap on the so-called democratic face of India.

Sharing a picture of an Indian female student standing firm against a policeman, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the courageous girl has become a symbol of resistance against oppression and fascism.