Share:

LAHORE - A cancer awareness exhibition titled “Healing Through Art” was held at Alhamra Art Gallery on The Mall on Monday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof Dr Ahsan Waris and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi was also present at the event. At the opening ceremony, Prof Dr Ahsan Waris thanked Alhamra for holding this exhibition and said that through this exhibition the public will be provided protection against this cancer. On the occasion, Athar Ali Khan said this two-day exhibition was organised to teach public how to prevent cancer. Khan stated that knowing preventive measures for any disease is the key factor in its control and management, considering that over 60.78% of the total population of Pakistan lives in rural areas and the chances of a common man having knowledge of cancer and its risks is very bleak. He said the Lahore Arts Council is always making an effective effort for all kinds of public awareness campaigns.