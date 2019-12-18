Share:

FAISALABAD-Punjab Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that modern education with a special focus on technological development is prerequisite to address prevailing challenges.

“The government is strengthening higher education system at par with international standards to produce trained manpower to improve economic situation, achieve sustainability and alleviate poverty.”

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar was addressing the 24th Convocation of University of Agriculture held here at the University D-ground on Tuesday.

At the convocation, the Punjab governor along with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf awarded degrees to 6,827 graduates including 154 PhDs; 1,473 MPhil/MS; 3441 MA/ Msc/ MBA/ MCom/ MEd and 1,559 BSc and associate degrees. Gold medals were awarded to 11gradutes; silver medal for 40 students and seven bronze medals.

Punjab Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadar, Punjab Minister for Baitul Maal Ajmal Chema, GC Women University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq, MPs - Faiz Ullah, Nawab Sher Waseer, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Shakeel Kastro, Shahid Mian and other attended the convocation.

The governor said that the youngsters would have to take future rein of the country. He said it is a remarkable and priceless day for the graduates who would come in their respective fields with practical and theoretical knowledge. He urged the universities to work on finding their space in the world 500 world acclaimed universities. He said merit and transparency is being ensured in the universities to improve the quality of education.

He said that the present government has appointed 20 regular vice chancellors in the province on merit and no political intervention would be tolerated in the appointment process. He said that the present government is committed to development and fighting the challenges with revolutionary policies. He said that rural development is must to end poverty as majority of population is living in the rural areas.

He said that the program of 10 billion trees would change the climate and help address the clean environment issue. He said that the climate is changing and posing a serious threat to human, livestock and agriculture. He said that for the purpose such program is the need of the hour. He urged the agricultural researchers to come up with the viable solutions for addressing farmers’ problems.

In his address, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the UAF is heading on the path to find space in the top 500 universities of the globe. He said that the campus is executing the Clean and Green Pakistan in letter and spirit and it is the greenish campus of the university. He said UN, while devising Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), mapped out a strategy to attain a better and more sustainable future by 2030. SDG 17 goals agenda is meant to address the global challenges, and handholding of downtrodden and oppressed segment of the society. The first and second goals among those are directly dealing with poverty alleviation and zero hunger. He lauded the measures being taken on the part of the universities.

Registrar Tariq Saeed led the academic procession while Controller Examinations Dr Tahir Siddique, Deans of faculties, member syndicate and all professors were the part of the procession.