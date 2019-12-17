Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched ‘Organic Kitchen Garden’ initiative after the successful home delivery project of essential commodities through ‘Durust Daam’ application.

“We are now launching another initiative,” said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. “On nominal charges, we will convert 10 feet by 10 feet minimum roof or garden into a farm whereby people would be able to grow their own vegetables in their houses,” he said, adding that the teams of ICT administration will set up the farm and look after them for three months after which the owners can manage it on their own, or allow the ICT teams to continue. According to the officials, all this will be done on nominal charges. “Input of Rs25,000 can yield a profit of Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 in just four months depending upon the vegetables being grown,” they added. The administration has also invited suggestions and ideas in this regard from the residents. They further said that through this project, they have planned to improve the environment of Islamabad by Urban Forestry, reduce effects of global warming, increase green cover, reduce kitchen expense, improve health though organic vegetables and much more. In October, the administration had launched ‘Durust Daam’ App in Islamabad to control profiteering through which citizens of Islamabad are able to know about the updated prices of essential commodities.

like poultry, vegetables, fruits and other items. This application will also enable the citizens to register complaint against shopkeepers violating the listed prices.