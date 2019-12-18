Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted ten days more time to both government and opposition to resolve the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minalla conducted hearing of three petitions filed by two lawmakers including Senator Mohammad Javed Abbasi and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema and a lawyer Jahangir Khan Jadoon and issued the directives.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah on behalf of the government appeared before the court while the National Assembly secretary also appeared in the court and requested the IHC bench for additional time.

Justice Athar remarked that it is an important matter and therefore, more time will be given for the solution of this issue.

He added that the parliament is supreme and it has to resolve this matter. The leader of the house and the opposition leader should come forward and resolve the matter. The bench further said that the ECP is an important institution and it needs a person who has the trust of the people and added that they still trust the parliament that it will be able to come up with a solution.”

Later, the bench deferred the hearing by seeking a report on December 31.