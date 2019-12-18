Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (r) Javeed Iqbal said yesterday that the NAB accords high priority to capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on regular basis.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review performance of Training, Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB here. He said that NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization of the country which has assigned gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. He said that NAB attaches great importance to its human resource development.

Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2019 was devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors. In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility.

He said that Training Cells have been created at all Regional levels are primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program at NAB Headquarters was organized by the T&R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter.

The Chairman said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on accounts matters, general financial rules, fr, sr, digital forensic question documents and finger print analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity.