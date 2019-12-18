Share:

LAHORE - JI chief Sirajul Haq has said that thousands of people will show solidarity with the people of Kashmir on December 22 in Islamabad. In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, he said Kashmir March was another attempt of the JI to awake the rulers from deep slumber. He said the JI was mobilizing the people on Kashmir cause from the day India abrogated the special status of the held region. He clarified that JI did not want any political advantage from its Save Kashmir movement rather it was fighting the case of those Kashmiris who had been fighting for the realization of Pakistan for seven decades. He said the rulers were avoiding owning the Kashmir cause as Pakistan cause.