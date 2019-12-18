Share:

The human rights crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), now expanding to the rest of the state in the form of the citizenship bill, needs to be highlighted across the globe. The inability of the foreign powers to intervene and stop India from taking all constitutional guarantees away from the people of Kashmir in an attempt to change the demography of the region shows that the issue cannot be ignored. In the new century where the narrative should be multiculturalism and diversity, given South Asia’s turbulent history, India is adapting a very regressive political and social policy that will not only dampen the claim of a secular democracy but also push an entire generation towards orthodoxy and xenophobia.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan pointed out at the Global Refugee Forum how the current siege will definitely create a refugee crisis in South Asia. Pakistan has already been home to a large refugee population and we have witnessed how challenging it is to rehabilitate these people. With that in mind, it is best to intervene right now instead of finding solutions after the damage has been done. Pakistan is currently on its way to improve the challenges that the economy is facing. We will most certainly open our doors for those people if the refugee crisis materialises, however, it will have a grave impact on the economic condition of the country.

The meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) being called on Tuesday by China to discuss the seriousness of the Kashmir issue should be echoed by leaders across the globe. India’s persistent efforts to target a particular minority is now manifesting in the form of the state attacking its own people protesting those decisions. The rise of such fascist beliefs should be curtailed and opposed despite economic ties.