Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Tuesday hosted the pre 39th-KEMU annual scientific symposium wWorkshop on “Emergency Obstetric Drills” at the Lady Willingdon Hospital.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) under the supervision of Prof Aisha Malik, chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, KEMU/LWH.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, vice chancellor of the KEMU, graced the occasion as chief guest. Internationally renowned gynaecologist from UK Dr Qadeer Warraich delivered a lecture as facilitator and apprised the postgraduate trainees of Emergency Obstetric Drills. He said the team spirit is a very important component for the success of institutions.

Prof Aisha Malik welcomed the chief guest. She said that this workshop has been designed to teach emergency obstetric drills to all levels of healthcare provides at LWH.

Lady Willingdon Hospital is a 400-bed hospital providing best maternity facilities to a population of 6.5 million in Lahore and its peripheral areas. More than 18,000 deliveries are conducted at LWH every year. It deals with life threatening emergencies like obstetrical haemorrhage, sepsis and eclampsia.

The vice chancellor in his address said that it is his vision fully endorsed by the Faculty of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the KEMU to upgrade the existing facilities and convert LWH into a state-of-the-art centre to deal with gynaecological and obstetrical emergencies. The plans in the pipeline are construction of a gynae emergency block/tower and introduction of four more sub specialities with the support of the Government of the Punjab and the KEMCAANA fraternity.

Prof Ayesha Shaukat, director of medical education at the KEMU; Prof Saira Afzal, dean of Public Health & Preventive Medicine; Prof Uzma Hussain and Dr Ihtesham Ul Haq were also present.

At the end, shields were distributed to distinguished guests. The event was attended by gynae faculty, PGRs and staff nurses.