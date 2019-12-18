Share:

In the follow-up to the polarising reaction to the Musharraf verdict, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa Bar Council announced a strike on Wednesday for lawyers province-wide to express their condemnation of the military press release regarding the verdict.

Calling the release a "clear cut violation of the legal and constitutional provisions" of Pakistan, the bar council accused the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of committing "contempt of superior judiciary of the country". If the Director-General ISPR felt that the judgement was lacking in some aspects, or that there were procedural problems in the court's judgement and dealing of Musharraf's case, the bar council states that the military should have resorted to the legal recourse available to them, instead of blatantly rejecting the court's conviction.

The "insulting attitude and expressions" is what, the bar council says, compels it to call for all lawyers practicing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa to boycott all court proceedings tomorrow, which is Thursday.

The bar council's press release was penned by Vice Chairman Saeed Khan and Advocate Haq Nawaz Khan.

Seemingly rejecting a special court's verdict declaring Musharraf guilty of high treason, the ISPR shared this reaction on its social media accounts: “An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor."

The federal government has told media personnel that it will attempt to challenge the court's ruling by appeal. Musharraf has however, already become the country's first military dictator to be convicted of high treason.