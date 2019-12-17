Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner is helping to ‘’spread some holiday spirit’’ by donating food and toys to the homeless community in Los Angeles.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recently visited the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission - which is dedicated to helping the homeless - to donate meals and beverages provided by Health Nut and Pressed Juicery, as well as some toys for the children at the centre.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel over the weekend, Kylie said: ‘’Today is a special day because I’m going to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and we’re going to take the Kylie truck. We’re going to bring some toys and just spread some holiday spirit.’’

The 22-year-old reality star took her 22-month-old daughter Stormi - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - and her mother Kris Jenner with her on her charitable mission, and handed out food and drinks to those in need from the pink Kylie truck, which is usually used to sell Kylie Skin products.

Kris, 64, explained in the video: ‘’We’re going to serve a dinner to all the people that live here and some cookies and give toys to the kids. I’m really excited.’’

After handing out drinks, sandwiches and snacks, the pair headed inside the centre to give presents to the children, which included basketballs, festive socks, ‘Star Wars’ lightsabers, baby dolls and more.