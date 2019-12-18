Share:

LAHORE - A 50-year-old man was shot dead during a scuffle which took place between two neighbours in the Gujjarpura police precincts on Tuesday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Arif, a resident of Sher Shah Road. Police sources said that Naseem alias Bhola and Hamayun groups exchanged gunfire over some dispute. As a result, a local resident Arif received bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died.

The gunmen managed to escape from the scene. The police are investigating the killing.