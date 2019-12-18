Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has took a swipe at Indian PM Narendra Modi government over notorious Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

In a statement on Teusday, Usman Buzdar said that the Indian act depicted fanatic designs of Narendra Modi government.

“Indian government has launched a war against its own people by approving the anti-Muslim bill. The black law has again exposed cruel face of so-called Indian democracy,” he said.

The CM continued: “A vigorous protest was going on in the whole of India against the controversial law. Modi was a Hindu fascist leader and a follower of Nazism. The controversial law is a blatant violation of universally-acknowledged norms of human rights. The Modi government played the cruel game of Muslim genocide in India after doing the same in Occupied Kashmir. The Modi government had gone mad in its hatred towards Muslims.”

Sarwar calls Indian PM a killer of humanity

The chief minister regretted that humanity was crying in Occupied Kashmir for the last 135 days and the oppressed Kashmiris had been deprived of their fundamental rights due to cruel Indian tactics.

He said that India could not suppress the indigenous freedom movement by putting Kashmiri leaders behind bars. The international conscience should wake up from deep slumber now over blatant human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Buzdar said that Pakistanis were firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren. Kashmiris’ peaceful struggle was aimed at the right to self-determination and durable peace could not be brought about without solving the core issue of Kashmir.

Addressing at the 24th convocation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Governor Ch Sarwar termed Narendra Modi a killer of humanity. Sarwar said India had now become occupied Kashmir due to extremism of Narendra Modi.

He listed his government feats to protect rights of minorities in Pakistan, saying: “Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and taking measures for ensuring the equal rights to minorities in the country.

“Opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a step towards this direction. But, on the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was proving himself a fascist by killing the innocent Muslims and violating human rights in occupied Kashmir.”

He said Pakistan had attained respect in the world due to its liberal policies but Modi was facing embarrassment due to his fascist policies.