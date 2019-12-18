Share:

Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday arrested a man over alleged sexual assault charges of a minor boy.

On the complaint of the victim's father, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on 17 December at Sethpur station. It was issued under the Pakistan Penal Code, Section 377 (unnatural offence).

According to the FIR, the victim went to a mosque nearby at approximately 6:30pm, to study Quran. On coming back home early, the complaint's son was crying and told his father about what had happened.

It was further written in the FIR that the suspect visits the mosque on a daily basis for his prayers and is a muezzin there as well. The suspect took the victim to the Darbar Sharif, outside the Tadrees-e-Quran room and alleged sexually assaulted him. He also gave the boy Rs10 in order to keep him quiet, but the boy ran away.

Malik Sharif Malana, Sethpur Station House Officer said that as soon as they received information about the incident, they registered a case and arrested the suspected man.