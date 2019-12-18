Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned an emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's core committee to discuss the conviction of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.

The prime minister was in Geneva on Tuesday to attend the Refugees Conference when the special court formed to try the ex-president announced its verdict awarding him the death penalty for imposing a state of emergency in 2007 and suspending the Constitution.

The verdict, announced by a three-member bench of the special tribunal, was received with 'lot of pain and anguish' by Pakistan Army.

The government, too, had expressed its reservations to the verdict, saying that the requirements for a fair trial under Article 10-A were not fulfilled in the case. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has already made it clear that the government will not oppose an appeal against the special court’s verdict.

In the meeting today, the ruling party will also discuss matters related to legislation regarding the extension of services of the army chief and the appointment of a chief election commissioner and other members of the electoral body.

The PTI's legal team will brief the members about the extension issue after the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court in this regard.

The prime minister will also take senior leaders of his party into confidence over the cancellation of his visit to Malaysia where he was scheduled to attend the Kuala Lumpur visit.