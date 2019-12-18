Share:

JEDDAH - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that no one in the country expressed happiness over special court verdict in the high treason case.

Addressing a press conference in Jeddah, he expressed his views regarding the recent death sentence awarded to Pervez Musharraf. He said countries can’t function without army intervention, the GHQ has a vital role in formation of the country’s security policy.

Fawad said all state institutes must respect each other’s jurisdiction.

Apart from this he revealed that the Islamic Development Bank has allocated a fund for Science and Technology. “Saudi companies should work in collusion with Pakistan in the production of Halal food,” he said.

He said Pakistan had been involved in producing medicines since the formation of the Halal Authority. “We have developed an Urdu software in this regard and are currently working on an Arabic software which we intend to give to Saudi Arabia.”

Fawad also revealed that three major companies of the world were making their way to Pakistan to manufacture X-ray machines. The minister announced that Pakistan was looking to make an MRI machine indigenously.