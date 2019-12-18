Share:

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday awarded death penalty on three counts and life imprisonment to the rapist-cum-killer of Chunian-based four children in Faizan murder case. ATC Judge Muhammad Iqbal also imposed a fine of Rs3.2 million on the convict Sohail Shahzad while he would have to undergo additional jail term in case of non-payment of the fine. The Lahore-based court announced the verdict in the presence of Sohail Shahzad and family of the victim at Kot Lakhpat jail. Sohail was arrested on charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8. The court had indicted Sohail Shahzad on Dec 9, but he pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.