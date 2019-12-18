Share:

ISLAMABAD - Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan encompassed high-quality options of renewable energy for providing low-priced energy to the household and industry for sustainable development in the country. Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission stated that “By 2030, Pakistan has a great opportunity to transform its energy systems by improving energy efficiency and incorporating more renewable energy into its mix”. He said this while addressing a launching ceremony of the national action plan and investment prospects on talk on “Sustainable Energy For All (SEfor ALL) jointly organized by Planning Commission and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan”.

He said that through renewable energy, Solar would be huge source of economic energy and in summer days the country can process solar energy not only for house hold but also for industrial united. Jehanzeb Khan said the government was committed for providing cheap energy through different option and long, short and medium term strategy had been evolved in this regards. He said that management of power sector was necessary to properly utilize the energy source in the country. He said that Pakistan was facing the challenge of energy conservation and “We need to work on this issue for sustainable growth in energy sector”.

The implementation of this UNDS report will be important to achieve the benefits and self reliance in energy sector. He emphasized to participation of private sector in the energy sector for growth to achieve the economic development agenda in the country. Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, reiterated that Pakistan needed global competitiveness’ in this sector to enhance the sustainable industrial growth for accomplishing the economic targets.

He said that all the stakeholders would join the hands for attaining the economic energy source and sustainable development. The event highlighted the importance of access to sustainable energy for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While, Resident Representative, of UNDP Pakistan, Ignacio stated “UNDP has been supporting the government in the development of the National Action Plan on Sustainable energy for All (SEforALL)”.