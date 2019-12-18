Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Cardiac Society held its council meeting to condemn the shameful event which took place in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). The council expressed its great concern and pain on the ransacking of the PIC. It was shocking to see on TV that group of lawyers vandalising a public hospital and assaulting patients, paramedics and doctors. This event was triggered entirely out of ego and this act of cruel, and intolerance is a stain on our collective humanity. This shows how hate, anger and disrespect have replaced the care and respect for others,” the council added. They demanded immediate high level inquiry of the event and exemplary punishment to the culprits. All the damages done to the hospital units and its equipments should be recovered from the culprits and government should make certain regulations to prevent such events in future,” they added.