LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastagir on Tuesday ordered security for churches, markets and recreational places on Christmas.

He directed DPOs to get the security plan for churches and parks implemented in their own supervision and deploy snipers and commandos in civvies for the security of A category Churches. He directed the officials to ensure security and monitoring of sensitive churches through CCTVs and search and check citizens using walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

He told the officials to take stern action against the elements involved in sale of toxic liquor. He said that a crackdown on top 20 criminals of every district must be carried out in the direct supervision of relevant DPO and report on the action should be shared with the CPO on a monthly basis.

More than 22,000 personnel to guard churches

He directed the officials to submit a report on the cases registered against land grabbers and the accused within the last seven days. He issued these directions wile presiding over an important meeting at the Central Police Office.

At the meeting, Additional IG (Operations) Inam Ghani briefed the IG about the Christmas security plan and said that more than 22,000 police personnel will perform security duty at 2,778 churches across Punjab.

In Lahore, hundreds of police would be deployed at churches, parks and other entertainment points in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed said Christian volunteers would also be assist local police to ensure best security arrangements. The CCPO also directed the field officers to inspect security arrangements in their respective areas by coordinating with Christian community leaders.