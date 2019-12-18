Share:

KARACHI - Enacting discriminatory Indian Citizenship (amendment) Act 2019 is aimed to target Muslims and implementing Hindutva supremacist ideology, Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said. Indian police torture on protesting Muslims, students of Jamia Millia Delhi, Aligarh University and other student campuses appallingly on female students has exposed ugly face of fascist India, he maintained. Hindu nationalist government under Prime Minister Nanendra Modi is pushing a partisans’ agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other extremist and anti minorities groups to Hindu state, he asserted. United Nations, human right bodies and world instead rendering lip service should come forward and take concrete steps in this direction and stop Modi of his sinner agenda. This new Indian Citizenship amended Act grants sanctuary to Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, Christian and other minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but excludes Muslims from the list. “This is aiming exodus of Muslims besides giving them mental agony and make their life hell”, Hafiz Naeem termed. The illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir, bulldozing Babri Masjid and bloodbath in Gujarat on behest of Modi is real face of India and its bigoted leadership, he added. Now responsibility lies on shoulders of our rulers to highlight vicious face of India to world as national obligation, he concluded.