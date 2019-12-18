Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) yesterday welcomed the special court’s verdict in a treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said democracy had won after a special court sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death. Responding to the court’s verdict, Bilawal said: “It’s a historic decision. Democracy is the best revenge.”

Bilawal said Musharraf was also an accused in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case. The PPP chief has often accused Musharraf of killing his mother.

“Musharraf is a coward and a killer. Besides Benazir, Musharraf also had Nawab Akbar Bugti killed,” he had claimed in a public rally.

The PPP chief said his party only believed in democracy. “We don’t believe in selected governments. We have never accepted martial laws,” he added. He said the PPP had fought martial laws and never bowed before the dictators. Separately, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that Pervez Musharraf had violated the constitution several times. “He (Musharraf) did not violate the constitution once,” the legal expert said.

Democracy is best revenge, says Bilawal

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that martial law would have never been imposed if decision like this had been announced 50 years ago.

“This is a historic decision. If such verdict were delivered in the past, we could have averted martial laws,” he said. The PML-N-led government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court. He had rejected all the charges.

On March 18, 2016, he had left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his continuous inability to appear. His passport and identity card were also cancelled on the orders of the apex court.

ANP TERMS VERDICT GOOD OMEN

APP adds: Central President Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that verdict in treason case against Pervez Musharraf is a good omen that would strengthen the existing democratic system in the country.

In a statement issued from Wali Bagh Charsadda, he said that former dictator Pervez Musharraf committed an irreparable blunder by abrogating the Constitution, adding the verdict in the case would augment Parliament and ongoing democratic system. He said that supremacy of the Parliament is a guarantee to country’s survival and continuation of democracy.