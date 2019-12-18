Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani while commenting on Faryal Talpur’s bail said that after former President Asif Ali Zardari’s, bail the release of Faryal Talpur was welcoming.

The provincial minister hoped that other leaders of the PPP would also be released on bail soon as there was no truth in the cases filed against them. He said this while talking to the journalists on Tuesday.

Saeed Ghani said whether it was Syed Khursheed Shah or any other leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, their arrest or summon by the National Accountability Bureau was merely an act of vindictiveness.

Commenting on the death sentence handed to the former President and Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Pervez Musharraf by a special court in Islamabad, Saeed Ghani said that this was the first time in the country’s history that a court had given its verdict on the basis of Article 6.

Provincial Minister for Information also said that this was the first time in Pakistan’s history that an Army Chief has been declared guilty of high treason and handed the death sentence. He said that against the dictatorship in the country’s history it is was an extremely important verdict. Saeed Ghani said no one would ever think about abrogating, subverting or suspending the constitution after this court decision.

Commenting on the Army Chief’s extension issue, the provincial minister said that if the government had handled the issue appropriately, the Army’s institution would not have been defamed.