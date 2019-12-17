Share:

Charlize ‘not ashamed’ to talk about her mum killing her dad

LOS ANGELES (BBC): Charlize Theron says she’s “not ashamed” to talk about the moment her mum shot and killed her dad in self-defence. The actress was 15 when her alcoholic dad shot through the door of the room where she was hiding with her mum. “None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle. But in self-defence, she ended the threat,” she told NPR. She added: “The more we talk about these things, the more we realise we are not alone in any of it.” Charlize grew up on on a farm near Johannesburg in South Africa with her mum Gerda and dad Charles. She described her dad as a “very sick man” and said living with an alcoholic was a “pretty hopeless situation”. “The day-to-day unpredictability of living with an addict is the thing that you sit with and have kind of embedded in your body for the rest of your life, more than just this one event of what happened one night,” she said. Speaking about what happened, she said her dad was so drunk he “shouldn’t have been able to walk when he came into the house with a gun”.

Emma Watson hiding Little Women books for fans to find

LOS ANGELES (CM): Emma Watson is hiding copies of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women around the world for fans to find. The British actress, who plays Margaret ‘Meg’ March in Greta Gerwig’s new movie version of the book, founded her Book Fairies project back in 2017. Its members hide reading material in public places for people to enjoy. This Christmas (2019), the generous star is distributing 2,000 copies of Little Women in 38 countries – each containing a handwritten note from Emma herself. Announcing the latest initiative on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m excited to reveal a global effort with @bookfairiesworldwide to hide 2,000 copies of Little Women! #LWBookFairies starts today and features over a hundred different editions of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel to celebrate the release of #LittleWomenMovie.”