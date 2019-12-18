Share:

RAWALPINDI - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, its efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace. The Army had always played a dominant and positive role in national disasters, starvation and earthquakes, he said while addressing x-miss celebrations at Railway Officer’s Club here at Railways station. The minister said the decision against former president Pervaiz Musharraf would create restlessness. He said those who looted the country were running abroad, while those who served the nation were declared traitors, which was not good for the country. Sheikh Rashid said democracy was flourishing in the country due to strong efforts of the Pakistan Army. He said around 200 million Indian Muslims were restless after the recent citizenship law. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said minorities were enjoying full religious liberty in the country, adding the missionary hospitals were serving the ailing humanity without any discrimination. He said minorities in Pakistan were being treated equally and pointed out that the minorities were playing their part in the development process of the country.