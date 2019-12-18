Share:

SARGODHA-Experts believe in reassessing the debate on strategic instability in South Asia and to take remedial measures on recent shift in India’s strategic posture and its implications for Pakistan as well as regional strategic stability.

They were speaking at a seminar, jointly organised by the University of Sargodha (UoS) and Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) titled: “India’s Strategic Posture and Implications for Strategic Stability in South Asia” here on Tuesday.

The seminar was part of CISS outreach program whereby the students and teachers of various institutions are being sensitised to strategic issues and Pakistan’s interests. The discussion was organised in the context of the Pulwama incident and abrogation of article 370, which has worsen Indo-Pak ties along with the challenges of the rise of extremist narrative in Indian politics and implications for regional peace.

Without addressing fundamental issues, Indian incoherent nuclear expansion would compel its adversaries mainly Pakistan to take the remedial measures, thus, making it difficult to achieve lasting deterrence stability in the region, the seminar discussed.

In his welcoming remarks, UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that India’s Strategic Posture and Implications for Strategic Stability in South Asia is an extremely crucial subject to discuss and analyze critically.

Highlighting the structural problems, he said that if we had created Pakistan out of fear of Hindu domination in the sub-continent, therefore, one cannot expect from us to accept Indian domination in the region.

He urged the students to play their role in exposing the extremist mindset of Indian leadership which was manifested in the continuous suppression of Kashmiris.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, the Executive Director of CISS chaired the session. In his opening remarks, he said that Modi is a lifelong member of the Hindu extremist organization, RSS, which is inspired by the fascist movements of Europe and believes in Hindutva and persecution of minorities.

He informed the seminar that Pakistan has always been striving for maintain peace in the region by keeping excellent relations with the neighbouring states while India, instead of welcoming Pakistan’s gesture for negotiation and cooperation, has always been putting the regional stability at stake.

Advisor to Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division, Air Commodore (r) Khalid Banuri shared his presentation on “Evolving South Asian Strategic Environment and Challenges to Strategic Stability.” He presented global geo-strategic picture, with US struggling to maintain the status-quo while new powers emerging at regional as well global level challenging the US supremacy.

New security concerns including hyper-nationalism, emerging technologies and weapons, hybrid and non-kinetic threats, are posing potent threats to states whereas international law is inadequate to coup with the emerging situations, he added.

Regarding the role of major powers in the region, retired Air Commodore was of the opinion that pivot to Asia policy of US and support to India as a bulwark against China, is undermining the peace and stability of South Asia as India aspires to be a regional hegemony.

Dr Adil Sultan, Director Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) shared his presentation on ‘India’s Strategic Posture and its Impact on South Asian Security’. He said that our full spectrum deterrence is driven by the security threats posed by India to our survival.

Dr Mansoor Ahmed, a postdoctoral fellow at the Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University and Senior Research Fellow at CISS presented his study on ‘India-Pakistan Conventional Force Equations: Challenges to Pakistan’s Security and Future Dynamics.’

He informed that warmonger India is spending huge budget on arms and aims to control the entire South Asian region while Pakistan is trying its best to respond to Indian conventional superiority.

At the end, an hour-long interactive Q&A session took place during which the discussants satisfied the queries of the students.