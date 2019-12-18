Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau’s Special Prosecutor in the fake accounts case, Wasiq Hussain, came under attack when some unknown persons opened fire at him near Korang Bridge Loi Bher area here Tuesday night. However, he remained unhurt. The incident took place around 8:30pm when two unknown motorcyclist riders fired two bullets shots at the vehicle of the NAB Special Prosecutor. Front screen of his car (NK-870) was damaged, however, he remained safe, according to the police. The police sources said SP Rural Zone Naeem Iqbal and other police officers immediately reached the spot. IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan immediately took notice of the incident and constituted two teams to investigate the matter. One team would be led by SP Investigation Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer while the other would work under the guidance of Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP Rural Zone. The police also approached the Safe City Authority for obtaining the record of CCTV cameras so as to identify the attackers, said the officials. The Lohi Bher police have also registered a case in this regard.