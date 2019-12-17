Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad City Zone police succeeded to curb crime rate in its area during 2019 due to effective policing measures and crackdown against criminal elements, said Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Rescue-15 office, the SP said that Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had directed for effective crackdown against criminals and zero tolerance against such elements. He said a comprehensive strategy was chalked out as per directions of the IGP Islamabad to combat crime by Kohsar, Aabpara, Secretariat, Bani Gala, Women and Bhara Kahu police stations which helped decline crime rate in their respective areas.

Highlighting the performance of Islamabad City Zone Police, the SP said that a total of 2,169 cases were reported in the area and challans of 1,493 cases were submitted to the relevant courts.

Out of 3,885 accused nominated in these cases, 3,002 accused (77 per cent) were arrested, he added.

The SP stated that 409 property-related cases were registered during the last 11 months and challans of 169 cases were submitted to the courts. A total of 307 out of 547 nominated accused in these cases were nabbed, while recovery of more than Rs125.8 million was made from them. Niazi said that several criminals were held for possessing illegal weapons and involvement in drug-peddling and bootlegging activities. He added that 130 pistols, 10 Kalashnikovs, seven guns, eight daggers, 1,323 rounds while 82,376 gram hashish, 6,491 gram heroin, 1,989 liter liquor, 1,756 cans of beer and 13 gram ice was recovered from their possession.

He maintained that crackdown was launched against proclaimed offenders and court absconders and 360 such accused were arrested who were at large despite their involvement in criminal cases of various nature.

The SP said that 24 criminal gangs were also busted during the reporting period, while its 58 gangsters were nabbed besides recovery of looted items worth more than Rs10 million. He said that criminals involved in killing a person during mobile snatching attempt were also held by Aabpara police. A notorious dacoit Mehmud Sultan alias ‘Chand’ was held by Bani Gala police who was wanted for his involvement in 12 dacoity, theft and snatching cases.

He further informed that Secretariat police also resolved a blind murder case and nabbed two persons Zeeshan and Rizwan for assassinating Abdul Ghafoor. The murder tool was also recovered from the nabbed accused, while challan was also submitted to the court.

The SP asserted that Islamabad police believe in community policing and several ‘open courts’ and public meetings were arranged during the last 11 months. The purpose of such public interactions was to resolve public complaints through prompt action and inculcate friendly police ecology in the city, he maintained.

Niazi stated that the commitment of personnel of Islamabad police is to bring about good results and Islamabad has been declared as family station by UN for its staff. He said that Islamabad police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had a vision to promote friendly police culture and zero tolerance against physical torture, adding that IGP’s vision was followed and claimed that no incident of physical torture by police happened in the area during reporting period.

The SP further said that police efforts for providing relief to people would continue and friendly police culture would be ensured through cooperation of community members.