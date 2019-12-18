Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) and Members of the Election Commission should be resolved by the Parliament in order to uphold its supremacy.

Speaker National Assembly said that he would continue playing his role to attain consensus between the Treasury and the Opposition. He said this in a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi decided to amicably resolve long-due matter between Opposition and the government. The deadlock between the government and the Opposition, over the appointment of members and CEC persists as the Parliamentary Committee, despite the series of meeting could not resolve the pending matter.

The government side, against the wish of the Opposition, insists on its proposed name Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad for the post of the CEC. Both Speaker National Assembly and Foreign Minister agreed to continue dialogue with Opposition over the appointment of ECP. The Foreign Minister apprised the Speaker about his discussion with Opposition on the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission.

The Speaker informed that he would continue his efforts till consensus was achieved. They were confident that the matter would be amicably resolved.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had recently granted 10-day time to government and Opposition to resolve the matter by suspending the Presidential notification of the appointment of two ECP members. Development on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and situation arising in consequence of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the Indian Parliament also came under discussion.