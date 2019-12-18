Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sustained its bullish trend on Tuesday as KSE 100 Index surged to 41,768 points as compared to 41,699 points on previous working day with positive change of 123 points (0.3%). A total of 253,882,830 shares were traded compared to the trade 222,325,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.5 billion compared to Rs 11.3 billion during last trading day. Total 371 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 121 recorded gains and 233 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, FFL with a volume of 40,589,000 shares and price per share of Rs16.81, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 35,641,500 and price per share of Rs12.86, and UNITY with a volume of 26,213,000 and price per share of Rs15.54.