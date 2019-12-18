Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sanghar on Tuesday arrested an accused for preparing fake admit cards and fee slips of students of ninth and matriculation. Accused named Haq Nawaz Rind, a teacher at Amanullah Dahri School Sanghar was arrested over the complaints of students, said a handout issued here. The students alleged that accused issued them fake admit cards and fee slips which were not available in official record.