Security officials in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi said on Wednesday that a militant commander wanted by the police for involvement in terrorist activities has been arrested.

Chaudhry Safdar, senior official from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi, said that Rahmat Shah, commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was involved in attacks on security forces.

Safdar said the TTP leader was arrested in a raid in Karachi. However, he did not say when the militant was taken into custody.

The Taliban commander was behind an attack on a camp of security forces in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in 2009 when the TTP controlled parts of Buner and nearby Swat district.

The security forces had cleared the areas of the TTP's militants.

Shah had fled the area during the military operation, according to the security officials.

Safdar said the KP province government had announced 2 million rupees (about 13,000 U.S. dollars) reward for the arrest of the TTP commander.

The CTD official said the Taliban commander will be handed over to the KP province for formal trial.

The Pakistani military said that members of the TTP had fled to neighboring Afghanistan as the result of operations in the tribal areas in recent years.