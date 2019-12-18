Share:

There are two basic issues when it comes inquiries into train accident in Pakistan. However one of these probes are carried out by the government inspector of the railway so therefore the amount of little than an internal investigation so the two hardly to measure of Pakistan railway has launched into Thursday deadly Tezgam blaze. On the other hand the investigators are most inclined to put the entire blames for the fire that devoured 75 lives on the passengers.

A detail inquiry report is to be submitted by November 20 amid promise of action against any official found quality of negligence. The fire that broke out in one of the train coaches on October 31 and claimed the live of 73 people is a tragedy of Himalayan proportion. Minister sheikh Rashid Ahmed did not even bother to wait for an inquiry board to determine the cases of the fire and the train thus one would request to PM to ask railway minister to resign.

MUHAMMAD AKRAM,

Turbat.