LAHORE - Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the first Jinnah Satellite filter clinic at Wahdat Colony, here on Tuesday. She inquired from patients about the treatment facilities being provided at the clinic. Addressing the participants during the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that according to Sehat Insaf Access Programme, the first Jinnah Satellite Filter Clinic had become functional. Patients at the clinic could get facilities of mother & childcare, peads, medicines, inspection of eyes, laboratories and surgery. Patients will be provided 24-hour service through the satellite filter clinics and their scope would be stretched across Punjab, she added. Patients visiting these clinics would be referred to big hospitals after being diagnosed with serious diseases.

More filter clinics would be started in Township and Sabzazar areas. Specialists of five departments would perform their duties besides medical officers at the Filter Clinic Wahdat Colony and provision of medicines and other healthcare facilities would also be ensured over there, added Dr Yasmin. Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Secretary P&SH Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, DG Food Authority Punjab Irfan Memon, MD Punjab Health Foundation Kiran Khursheed, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajamul, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Iftikhar, CEO Dr Shoaib Gurmani and other officers were also present.