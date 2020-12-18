Share:

MULTAN - Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP) officials have so far completed reg­istration of over 1000 children of beneficiary families in Multan city to pay monthly schol­arships to them from class nursery to five under Waseela-e-Tal­eem programme.

The registration pro­cess is in progress to achieve a target of reg­istration of 3500 chil­dren till December 31, assistant director BISP Multan Hina Zaidi said.

A male child would get Rs 1500 per month and a girl child Rs 2000 after completion of registration process and this assistance would be in addition to what the family was already receiving as a registered beneficiary to encourage them get their kids educated.