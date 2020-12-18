Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Administrator Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday said that encroachments to be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as sewerage system could be improved. He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city, along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) New Sukkur, and other relevant departments here. The Administrator called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network. He also called upon the officials of TMA to complete all necessary arrangements before Christmas.