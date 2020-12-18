Share:

Former Pakistani film actress Babra Sharif has approached civil court Lahore against a tenant for not paying the rent of her house.

The Baghi Haseena actress drew petition in the court through her lawyer and claimed that she had rented the ground floor of her house, located in M.M Alam Gulburg Lahore, for Rs500,000 per month.

The tenant paid the rent for a few months and now has refused to pay further.

The applicant prayed to the court to issue orders for paying her all outstanding rent amount.

The civil court judge, after hearing the petition, ordered the lawyers of both the sides for arguments and adjourned the hearing till December 22, 2020.