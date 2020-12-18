Share:

According to a report by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) was exposed for accumulating mass profit, at the expense of consumer welfare through the cartelisation of the cement sector. While this is not a new phenomenon, it is one that needs to be corrected immediately.

According to the CCP, one of the major problems was that the manufacturers maintained a dispatch and sale quota that they refused to surpass. This is coupled with practices like price fixing and territorial allocations of product—resulting in an additional Rs40 billion in profit. This is particularly alarming considering that the increase in price, Rs50 per bag, was completely unwarranted given that input costs have steadily declined and demand has steadily accelerated. In the end, it is the average customer who has to bear the brunt of such market manipulation.

Issues with the cement industry aren’t unfamiliar in Pakistan and in fact have been ongoing since the 1990s. It is one of the many industries that works against the grain, leaving customers with the short end of the stick. It is now time for the government to step up and create a structure that prevents such large-scale manufacturers from exploiting the market to their benefit.

Market regulation is imperative at this point in time. There is a dire need for strict policies that overlook price allocation of basic commodities, emphasise the importance of transparency within market plans and enforce penalties for any and all violations. Not only will this prevent manufacturers from pursuing unfair avenues for success but it will also endorse the importance of customer welfare within the economy. Price fixing has always been endemic in Pakistan and now, when the country is plagued by economic hardships due to the pandemic, this issue has come under greater scrutiny. There must be a strong drive towards fixing such trends.