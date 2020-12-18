Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 2,545 new Coronavirus cases and 71 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With the new infections reported, the nationwide Covid-19 tally has reached 448,522. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s death toll hit 9,080. Islamabad and federal territories on Thursday morning collectively reported 305 new cases and three more fatalities. Islamabad reported 238 cases and 2 deaths, GB 5 cases, while the AJK reported 62 cases and 1 death.

Punjab reported another spike in Coronavirus cases, with 618 more infections reported across the province in the last 24 hours. It had been reporting less than 600 cases for the past three days. The provincial tally of cases has risen to 129,291.

Punjab also reported 39 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,491. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 1,502 after 13 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The province’s caseload stands at 53,609 with the addition of 356 new infections. Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded 42 more cases, taking the provincial total to 17,838.

Meanwhile, according to the Covid-19 portal, another 7,993 people recovered from the Coronavirus in the country, taking the total to 396,591. More than 2,500 patients are in critical condition, according to the portal.

Furthermore, the country’s Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 6.3 percent on Thursday morning. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Punjab, followed by Sindh. The NCOC on Thursday said that the current positivity ratio in the country is 6.3 percent, compared to 7.2 percent a day earlier. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 16.59 percent, followed by Peshawar at 13.34 percent and Mirpur at 9.40 percent. The positivity ratio in various federating units was 11.4 percent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 14.2 percent in Balochistan, 1.5 percent in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), 3.6 percent in Islamabad, 8.1 percent in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), 3.8 percent in Punjab and 10.6 percent in Sindh.

The highest number of oxygenated bed occupancy in the country was in Peshawar at 60 percent, followed by Rawalpindi at 41 percent, Multan at 39 percent and Islamabad at 39 percent. The NCOC said that the national fatality rate is 2.02 percent, against 2.22 percent globally.