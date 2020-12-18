Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Chinese Consulate in Lahore, led by Consul General Mr Long Dingbin, visited Nawa-i-Waqt Group Offices here on Thursday and met with Managing Director (MD) Rameeza Majid Nizami.

The delegation had a detailed discussion with Rameeza Majid Nizami on ways to further strengthen Pak-China relations. Director (Administration) Nawa-i-Waqt Group Lt Colonel (retired) Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri, Director Marketing Bilal Mahmood, journalist Khawar Abbas Sindhu, and Chinese Consul Wang Chyan were also present on the occasion.

Nawa-i-Waqt Group MD Rameeza Majid Nizami shed light on time-tested friendship between the two countries, and their cooperation in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and the role the Nawa-i-Waqt Group played for the promotion of these relations. She said that Chinese mode of treatment was not only conventional but also effective, and similar to that practiced by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Madam Rameeza suggested visitors to work on bringing the Chinese way of treatment closer to that of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) since it was practiced across the Muslim world, including Pakistan, with lot of reverence, and also had numerous medical benefits.

She urged China to promote its traditional way of treatment in Pakistan as well since it was needed here the most. Rameeza Majid Nizami also suggested Chinese delegation to produce dramas like Turkey’s Artughul Ghazi so that these could acquaint Pakistanis with the Chinese history and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin appreciated the exemplary role played by Nawa-i-Waqt Group for highlighting close ties between Pakistan and China through the publication of its special editions on CPEC and other ventures.

He stressed the need for further promoting these relations so that people of both the countries could understand each others’ cultures. He said he was pleased with the suggestions given by Madam Rameeza, and said these were wonderful, and that he would convey these to the concerned authorities back in China.

Mr Long Dingbin said he was extremely happy that during his stay, Punjab’s mega project, Lahore Orange Line, was completed. He said this was a gift for the people of Lahore.

The Chinese Consul General said that work on the CPEC projects was underway at a brisk pace, and most of projects had been completed by now. He also praised the PTI government for accelerating work on these projects.

On this occasion, Lt Colonel (r) Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri briefed the visitors about Nawa-i-Waqt’s special edition on Belt and Road Initiative. He also presented to the Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin copies of 20 episodes of the special edition.

Towards the end, exchange of gifts took place, and Madam Rameeza Majid Nizami presented a bouquet and shields bearing Nawa-i-Waqt Group logos to members of the Chinese delegation.