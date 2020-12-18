Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated first phase of Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project worth Rs 830 million in collaboration with the World Bank to promote tourism sites.

Addressing the ceremony here, the Chief Minister said that the government would make the province hub of tourism as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab, the land of five rivers had huge potential in tourism however, there was a need to explore them, he added.

He said that more tourism promotion initiatives would be executed under the project in near future.

In first phase, the chief minister said that work would be carried out in Chakwal, Mianwali and Khushab districts, while in next phase tourist spots situated in Kotli Satian would be made accessible through better road network.

He said that religious and cultural tourism had great potential in the province in Jhelum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Attock and other areas of the province and these sites would be promoted by the government.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would also extend cooperation to Public Private Partnership mode of work to carry out development work at tourism spots in the province.