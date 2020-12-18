Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted that under the influence of rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills was expected to further intensify cold conditions that would persist till Saturday.

The weather forecast said that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of Sindh over the next 24 hours. However, fog was likely in Sukkur and Larkana during morning and night hours.

The minimum temperature was expected to remain from 7 to 9 degree centigrade with 45 to 55 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours. Cool/cold and dry weather with hazy or misty morning were likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.

Sarfaraz predicted that the cold spell may last until December 24 in the city with average temperature between 9°C and 11°C on most days. It could get even colder on Friday and Saturday, however, with dry and windy conditions.

Sindh chief meteorological officer Sardar Sarfaraz said a cold spell has gripped the country following rain and snowfall in the upper regions. He said temperature dropped to 11°C last two nights and is expected to go even lower in the coming days.

Residents complained that people dump water on the streets, causing ice to form and accidents to happen.

The minimum temperature recorded in Quetta is -5 degrees and Kalat recorded -6 degrees.

Heavy fog has been reported in multiple parts of Punjab and sections of the motorway are closed. Visibility is being reported between 30 and 150 metre