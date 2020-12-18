Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Thursday said that in the wake of present circumstances and to meet the challenges of urban policing, crime control, maintenance of law and order along with security were top priorities of the Punjab police.

He was presiding over a meeting at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here to review operational and security strategies for crime control and overall law and order situation of the city .

Ashfaq Khan said that prevention and detection of crime are joint responsibilities of different wings of Police Department including Operations and Investigation wings. He directed the Divisional SPs and supervisory officers to control and maintain law and order through advance intelligence information and community engagement.